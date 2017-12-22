Follow Friday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players. From Long Beach, CA to Tampa Bay, FL, WR DeSean Jackson has had a wild 10 years in the NFL. When Jackson came out of college, he was one of the most explosive wide receivers anyone has ever seen. Now, while Jackson makes amazing catches on the field, off the field, he truly is one of a kind.
Jackson, for an athlete, has one of the largest followings on Instagram. With over 1.1 million followers, Jackson keeps them entertained with countless posts about his life adventures. If you want to get a behind the scenes look of an athlete, Jackson is your man.
Even though Jackson loves football, he loves his family more.
His Throwback Thursday posts are some of the best.
Jackson has some of the most famous friends anyone could ask for.
Even though he may be the fastest wide receiver, he really likes being in the water.