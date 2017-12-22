Snoop Dogg Surprises Youth Football Team in San Antonio

As a kid, what's the best part about winning a championship in your youth football league? The pizza party afterward? Bragging rights? How about having Snoop Dogg show up to your victory party to congratulate you in person.

The San Antonio Outlaws were surprised by the Doggfather himself after winning the 12-and-under national championship in the Snoop Youth Football League.

Before leaving #SanAntonio last night, @SnoopDogg made a surprise visit after his concert to Smoke BBQ where the SA Outlaws were holding their National Championship victory dinner! NOTE: Outlaws defeated Snoop's Carson Colts for! STORYâ¡ï¸ https://t.co/Xu097nBIfX #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/pp4OHBdlaJ â Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) December 21, 2017

Last week, the Outlaws defeated Snoop's Carson Colts team in San Jose, California. The team was celebrating their victory at The Smoke BBQ Brew Venue when the rapper surprised them.

The SYFL had its inaugural season back in 2005 and says its mission is to "provide youth, regardless of race, color, creed, or economic background the chance to learn the values of character, integrity, discipline, and teamwork through football."

Several NFL players, including Juju Smith-Schuster, De'Anthony Thomas, and John Ross have grown up playing in the league.

Congratulations to the Outlaws and don't be surprised if you see some of them follow the path of SYFL alumni like Juju by taking their talents to the NFL.