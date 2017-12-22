Heisman winner Baker Mayfield accepts invite to Senior Bowl

The Heisman Trophy winner is heading on down to Mobile, Alabama, in late January.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield accepted his invitation to the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Mayfield will be the first Heisman winner to attend the Senior Bowl since former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow in 2007.

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says Mayfield's decision is in line with his character and attitude, on and off the field: "When you watch him on tape, his greatest attributes are his toughness and his competitiveness. I think making this decision now, even before he's played in one of potentially two playoff games, fits perfectly with his playing style, which is all-gas, no-break aggressiveness.

"I can understand why some players would have some trepidation about playing in an extra game, but I don't know that fear is in Baker Mayfield's vocabulary."

The Sooners QB completed a nation-high 71 percent of his passes during his Heisman season, throwing 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He led Oklahoma to a third consecutive Big 12 title and into the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. The No. 2 Sooners will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Mayfield is the seventh quarterback to confirm his attendance at the pre-draft bowl, along with Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State), Luke Falk (Washington State), Kurt Benkert (Virginia), Mike White (Western Kentucky), Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) and Brandon Silvers (Troy).