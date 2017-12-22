NFL IQ quiz Week 16: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 16 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be posted here at noon ET on Saturday.

1. The Rams have the opportunity to clinch a division title in Week 16 for the first time since 2003, which would lead to a playoff game in Los Angeles. When was the last time the Rams played a postseason game in Los Angeles?

2. The NFC South currently has three teams in line to make the playoffs (Saints, Panthers, Falcons). What was the last division to get three teams into the same postseason?

3. Tom Brady's 27 career wins over the Bills are the most by any QB against one opponent in the Super Bowl era. Who ranks second on the list and against which team?

4. In Nick Foles' only career start against the Raiders (his Week 16 opponent), Foles tied an NFL record with seven passing touchdowns. Who is the most recent player to throw seven passing TD in a game?

5. Antonio Brown (out for rest of regular season with partially torn calf) has accounted for 30.9 percent of Pittsburgh's passing targets this season. Who is the only player to account for a higher percentage of his team's targets this season?

6. Since 2011, Tom Brady has 23 wins in December to lead all NFL QBs. Who has the second-most QB wins in December in that span?

7. Adam Thielen is currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards. Who was the last Vikings player to finish top-five in the NFL in receiving yards?

8. Rob Gronkowski's 315 receiving yards in his last two games are the most by any tight end in a two-game span since 1970. Who was the previous record holder?

9. Since Week 13, only two quarterbacks are averaging 300+ passing yards per game with an undefeated record. Who are they?

10. The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win or Chargers loss this week. When was the last time the Chiefs won back-to-back division titles?

Answers:

Answer: Jan. 4, 1986 (John Robinson's Rams beat Cowboys 20-0 in Anaheim Stadium, behind 248 rushing yards from Eric Dickerson)

Answer: Jan. 4, 1986 (John Robinson's Rams beat Cowboys 20-0 in Anaheim Stadium, behind 248 rushing yards from Eric Dickerson)

Answer: AFC North in 2014 (Steelers, Bengals, Ravens)

Answer: AFC North in 2014 (Steelers, Bengals, Ravens)

Answer: Brett Favre, 26 wins over the Lions

Answer: Brett Favre, 26 wins over the Lions

Answer: Drew Brees in 2015 against the Giants

Answer: Drew Brees in 2015 against the Giants

Answer: DeAndre Hopkins (35.2 percent)

Answer: DeAndre Hopkins (35.2 percent)

Answer: Cam Newton (21)

Answer: Cam Newton (21)

Answer: Sidney Rice in 2009

Answer: Sidney Rice in 2009

Answer: Shannon Sharpe (314 receiving yards in 2-game span in 1996)

Answer: Shannon Sharpe (314 receiving yards in 2-game span in 1996)

Answer: Blake Bortles and Jimmy Garoppolo, who will meet this week

Answer: Blake Bortles and Jimmy Garoppolo, who will meet this week

Answer: Never (in the 58-year history of the franchise)

Answer: Never (in the 58-year history of the franchise)