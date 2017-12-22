Pro Bowl Skills Showdown returns to Orlando for 2018

For the second consecutive year, Pro Bowlers from the AFC and NFC will compete against each other in unique competitions at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which airs on Thursday, January 25, at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The Skills Showdown is one of the many events occurring during Pro Bowl week, culminating with the 2018 Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 28, at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. Tickets to the game, which will kickoff at 3:00 PM ET and be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC, are on sale now at ProBowl.com.

"We received tremendous feedback from our fans and players about last year's Skills Showdown, which became one of our most popular Pro Bowl Week events," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Senior Vice President of Events. "With new competitions and special surprises this year, we are raising the bar even higher for both teams and are excited to see which conference ends up victorious."

The 2018 Pro Bowl Legends Captains, Jason Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson of the AFC and Derrick Brooks and Warrick Dunn of the NFC, will lead their respective squads. Each Skills Showdown team will feature a mix of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and kickers.

Taking place at ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, the Skills Showdown will be produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows such as American Ninja Warrior and Hell's Kitchen.

Competitions at the Skills Showdown include:

» Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: Pro Bowlers will compete in a game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. The team with the last person on the court wins.

» Kick Tac Toe: A new challenge that tests the accuracy of placekickers from both conferences with a version of the classic game, as they attempt to hit a 3x3 grid of targets inside the uprights.

» Gridiron Gauntlet: Five players from each team will participate in a relay race designed to showcase strength, speed, and agility. Among other surprises, the challenge will include a 40-yard dash with an inflated parachute that is attached to the first player on each team who will sprint before tagging in teammates.

» Best Hands: Four receivers -- two from each conference -- will catch a series of passes at a sequence of downfield targets as quickly as possible. Designated targets require a specific style of catch -- diving, one-handed, over the shoulder, etc. -- which must be executed before the receiver can move on to the next target.

» Precision Passing: Each conference's quarterbacks will battle it out in an accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit targets of varying size and distance.

» Drone Drop: A bonus event during which one player from each team will attempt to catch footballs dropped from drones from increasing heights above the field. The player who makes the highest catch wins money for the charity of his choice.

Fans are encouraged to join the conversation surrounding the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on social media using the hashtag #ProBowlSkills. For additional information or to find out more about week-of festivities, fans are encouraged to visit ProBowl.com.