NFL TV guide to Week 16 of 2017 season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 16 of the 2017 season.

SATURDAY

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

"Kyle Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" -- 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Having always struggled to fit in, a big tight end among compact wideouts, quiet Kyle Rudolph beams when Case calls on him to lead the way in frigid Green Bay, earning glowing praise from all of the other receivers. Brett Hundley , heir to the former King of the NFC North Pole, huddles up with his team of misfit boys to scheme against the Abominable Football Man, Everson Griffen , as he hopes to plow through them on his way to the No. 1 seed.

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

"Mahomes Alone" -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

When Alex Smith and all 10 of his guys run off to their Christmas staycation in Arrowhead, the youngest of the bunch, a wily Patrick Mahomes, is not-so accidentally left behind on the bench, forced to stay out of trouble for 60 minutes. However, things quickly get interesting for Patrick, as he realizes his Kansas City home is under attack by two powerful pigskin pickpockets, Suh and Wake, and he must ultimately save the day.

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

"The Polar ExPrescott" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

As the season grows older, a maturing Dak Prescott struggles to believe in a magical playoffs push, until a 230-pound vessel called Zeke chugs through full steam ahead on Christmas Eve to lift the spirits of all the boys and girls in Jerry World. Meanwhile, on the naughty list, bickering brothers Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas try to get things back on track, despite knowing they won't be receiving any shiny new toys until next year.

MONDAY

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles

"How the Lynch Stole Christmas" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Every Eagle in Philly hoped to go out on top, but the Lynch who lived far out west was eager to make a stop. The Lynch hated losing, no matter the game, though unfortunately for him, Nick Foles felt the same. All festive and green, St. Nick saved the season, and perhaps kept a Super Bowl within reason. When the Lynch watched the backup sling it to Alshon and Torrey, he realized his Raiders were just a mere chapter in Philadelphia's story.

