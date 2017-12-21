ATN Podcast: Playoff berths, titles on the line

A room filled with heroes -- Marc Sessler, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- preview all of the Week 16 matchups, including the Vikings' golden opportunity to pick up their 11th win (7:00); Marc and Dan face off in another VERY surprising lock-off (16:00); The Chiefs take on the Dolphins in what might end up being Andy Reid's last chance to make a meaningful run (26:00); Can the Falcons pull off a comeback game against the Saints? (37:00); Gregg predicts an end to Jimmy G's winning streak and locks up the Jags (53:00); and much more!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: