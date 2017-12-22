Ezekiel Elliott's return, catch-rule update, White-Gronk rematch

With Week 16 of the 2017 season upon us, NFL.com's network of reporters collects the hottest news and notes from across the league, including:

-- Why the catch rule is unlikely to change anytime soon.

-- Tre'Davious White on the rematch with Gronk.

-- What Todd Bowles likes about Jamal Adams' response to his Pro Bowl snub.

But first, Jeffri Chadiha gets the scoop on what Ezekiel Elliott's return means for the Cowboys' playoff hopes ...

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have much to say about the six weeks he spent serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. In the grand scheme of things, his words probably don't matter that much anyway. The Cowboys need a serious boost to their playoff hopes at this juncture, not introspection. The most important thing Elliott can give them is the same swagger they enjoyed when he was actually on the field.

This is the week Dallas has been waiting for since Elliott decided to stop fighting the NFL and accept his suspension after his last game, a 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5. The Cowboys have managed to go 3-3 in his absence, but it's been a stretch filled with vast growing pains. They lost their first three games without Elliott by a combined score of 92-22. They followed that slump by going on a three-game winning streak, which included a 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders last Sunday night.

The Cowboys, now 8-6, basically have done enough to keep their tenuous playoff hopes alive as the Seattle Seahawks come to town this week. Those aspirations depend heavily on whatever brilliance the Dallas offense now can gain from Elliott's presence.

"We tried to just run the same offense as if Zeke was in the game or on the team, and he wasn't, and things were different," Dallas QB Dak Prescott said. "It wasn't the same aggressiveness. It wasn't the same tempo and -- what is the word I'm looking for? -- demeanor. And then we figured out what works best for us. We got it going there."

The better word that Prescott might have been searching for is attitude. That's the primary benefit the Cowboys enjoy when Elliott is on the field, and it's apparent that he's bringing a single-minded approach to this team over the next couple weeks. In fact, Elliott fielded only six questions while meeting with local media on Wednesday before shutting down the press conference. His most substantial answer came after a reporter asked him about the reception he received upon his return, to which he replied, "It was great. The energy was high. I missed all the guys. They missed me, and we're excited to continue the season."

Elliott stressed that he only wanted to concentrate on the Seahawks, a team that also will see its own playoff hopes evaporate with another loss. It's a sensible approach for a man who's spent this entire year battling off-field issues and certainly regrets losing as much time as he did. Dallas was able to manage with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith handling the carries during Elliott's suspension. What the Cowboys couldn't do was exude the same confidence that drives them when their best offensive player is available.

Dallas has averaged a respectable 121 rushing yards per game over the last six games. On the other hand, Elliott averaged 130 yards in his last three games, all of which ended in victory. The Cowboys were gaining valuable momentum during those contests, especially after opening the season with three losses in the first five weeks. Elliott's success also made life easier for everyone else on a team that has more flaws than most people realized.

"He brings a lot of excitement to the table," Cowboys center Travis Frederick said. "He's fun to have in the locker room. Obviously, he's a tough runner and a versatile guy in the backfield. Throughout this whole process, we've talked about the benefits of each back, and all along, I've talked about how versatile he is and how well he runs in the offense. It's definitely a benefit to have him back."

"He's capable of doing anything we ask him to do at the running back position," added Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. "He's obviously a really good runner, a good receiver and a good protector. He can play in any situation. We'll work through this week and see what he's able to do in this game plan. We'll certainly keep Alfred ready and keep Rod ready. Those guys have done a nice job of handling the situation throughout [Elliott's suspension].

The biggest beneficiary of Elliott's return is going to be Prescott. He didn't generate more than 200 passing yards in any of the first four games that Elliott missed. He didn't throw a touchdown pass in the first three games of that stretch (while also tossing five interceptions). Prescott has been steadier of late -- completing 66.7 percent of his passes in the Cowboys' last two wins and torching the New York Giants in Week 14 for 332 yards and three touchdowns -- but there's no doubting that he needs the presence of a more explosive running game to perform at his best.

The more multidimensional the Cowboys become on offense -- particularly against a Seattle defense that has been plagued by injuries -- the better their chances of staying alive in the playoff hunt. As Prescott said of Elliott's return, "It just makes our offense that much better, that much more powerful. It's hard to scheme and play us. You can load the box if you want. The way we've been going in the pass game, we'll beat you that way. If you want to lighten the box and let him go, we'll do that, too."

The Cowboys certainly will be a more dangerous team this Sunday. The question is whether that will be enough to keep them playing in January. The first thing Dallas must do is beat Seattle and then Philadelphia in the season finale. The second thing the Cowboys have to do is pray for all kinds of help in other parts of the NFC.

There are a few scenarios that could lead to Dallas reaching the postseason as a wild-card team, and they're all filled with various moving parts. The easiest way to explain it is that, in addition to winning out, Dallas needs: 1) two more losses from at least one of the NFC South contenders (either Atlanta, Carolina or New Orleans) and 2) at least one loss by the Detroit Lions. All four of those teams have a leg up in the NFC playoff race. All four also are approaching these final two weeks with the same sense of urgency driving the Cowboys.

The main thing that gives Dallas hope is that it is finally whole on offense once again. The Cowboys knew life wouldn't be easy without Elliott, and they managed to play .500 football in his absence. There will always be a debate as to what their season would've been like had he sat down earlier. What matters today is what they can still do now that he's finally back in the fold.

NOTES FROM AROUND THE REST OF THE LEAGUE

NFL: No major changes to catch rule expected. After the Jesse James non-catch that determined the outcome of the Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin -- a member of the rules-making Competition Committee -- said the catch rule, among others, should be revisited, and that the committee's "got our work cut out for us this offseason regarding a number of these things." Don't expect sweeping changes, though.

One long-serving member of the committee said Thursday it seems like the catch rule has been discussed each year since replay review returned to the NFL in 1999. According to a second person privy to the Competition Committee's activities, in the offseason between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the committee undertook a comprehensive review of the rule and brought in former and current players to talk about it. They all spent hours watching video. At the end of the review, the players recommended no changes be made to the rule.

"There are four to five plays that generate discussion, but the rule works for the majority of catch/no-catch plays," the second person said. "That is basically the sentiment of the committee each year. I know they will look at it again, but can't imagine any major changes."

On the other officiating controversy of the week, Al Riveron -- the head of officiating for the league -- said on a Thursday conference call that he has instructed officials to no longer use a piece of paper to measure or affirm down determinations, as Gene Steratore did last Sunday in the Cowboys-Raiders game. Officials rarely use the paper anyway (Riveron said he had last seen it happen four or five years ago), and Steratore insisted he used the paper only to affirm his judgment.

-- Judy Battista

Update on Panthers' ownership situation. League spokesman Joe Lockhart said the NFL was unaware of the four settlements alleged to have been made in relation to workplace misconduct allegations centered around Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, and the settlements will be looked at as part of the investigation the league is conducting into Richardson's behavior. Lockhart said an outside law firm will be used to investigate the allegations. Lockhart also said the league did not pressure Richardson to sell the team, a decision that was announced last Sunday, one day before the team announced that Richardson had ceded day-to-day control of the team. The upcoming sale has ignited concern in Charlotte that a new owner could move the team, but Lockhart said the league would prefer it to remain in place.

That is almost certainly especially true after three teams have moved or made plans to move in the last year.

"Our first choice is always for franchise stability," Lockhart said. "The franchise in Carolina has been successful both on the field, [in terms of] the business perspective, community impact. We think it's very important to stay in the market where they are playing."

-- Judy Battista

* * * * *

BUFFALO BILLS: White ready to face Gronk again. Sunday's rematch between Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White figures to command attention. Their first meeting, in Week 13, included an after-the-whistle cheap shot by Gronk that led to his Week 14 suspension.

On the field, Patriots coach Bill Belichick apologized to Bills coach Sean McDermott. This week, Tom Brady referred to it as "an unfortunate situation."

Said White, who sustained a concussion and was initially angry: "I got over it, and I'm past that. I'm just focused on winning."

White said he received no apology and expected none from Gronkowski.

"I play the same way every game and every play," White said. "I go out and compete, no matter who it is. [I am] one of the best doing it. I feel that way, and he feels like he's one of the best doing it. So I'm going to go out and compete. I don't care who it is."

White has enjoyed a terrific rookie season; McDermott mentioned his being in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year. According to Football Outsiders, White has logged more defensive snaps (952) than any cornerback in the league.

"I don't think there's a guy that I've been around at that position, in particular, that has had that type of contribution to a team, to a defense, as early as Tre'Davious has for us," McDermott said.

The challenge of defending Gronk is considerable. His 315 receiving yards in his last two games are the most by any tight end in a two-game span since the 1970 merger. Historically, he has played well against the Bills; his six 100-yard receiving games against Buffalo are the most by any player against the Bills in the Super Bowl era.

-- Kimberly Jones

How the secondary was remade. Including the drafting of White with the 27th overall pick in April, the Bills have successfully overhauled their secondary. In free agency, they signed safeties Micah Hyde, who was recently selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl, and Jordan Poyer.

"They, as safeties, do as good a job as any safeties in the league of disguising coverages," Belichick said.

Through 14 games, the Bills have given up 11 passing touchdowns, least in the league.

"When we looked at the vetting process leading up to the draft, part of that is trying to get a good feel and understanding for who the person is, who the player is, and knowing what type of role we expect them to play for us, and the fit," McDermott said. "I think that us doing the homework leading up to the draft was important. Even with that, you're still not totally sure; it's still a little bit of a projected situation there. The part I love about Tre'Davious is, he has a burning desire to improve his game every week. That'll serve him well moving forward."

Belichick noted the rookie's physical play, saying this week that White does a "good job of re-routing the receivers at the line of scrimmage and causing them to delay getting into their routes." That also helps to give the safeties time to give help over the top. Hyde has five interceptions, White four and Poyer three.

A few weeks ago in Orchard Park, McDermott suggested that having a baseball background has helped Hyde and Poyer with their ball skills. Hyde played shortstop in high school and told me that experience is beneficial as he moves backwards, tracking a ball in the air. Poyer, a center fielder, was drafted by the Marlins in the 42nd round of the 2009 MLB draft.

-- Kimberly Jones

Will the drought be snapped? Maybe you've heard: The Bills own the longest playoff drought in the NFL, dating to the 1999 campaign. McDermott said he spends "very little" time contemplating the Bills' playoff scenarios; after all, he does have the Patriots on Sunday to worry about.

"I'll say this," McDermott said. "I'm proud of the fact that our guys have earned the right to be in that conversation, and I'm happy for our fans."

If the Bills beat the Patriots, they would have a win-and-they're-in game against the Dolphins in Week 17. But first things first.

"I'd rather just stick with this game, get a win [at New England], control our own destiny. I like that approach better," said LeSean McCoy, one of the Bills who has playoff experience (which he accrued with Philadelphia). "This is a team that we can beat. This team is a team that we can beat. We can beat them. Sure, it's tougher. Sure, it's a hard task, but it's doable. I mean, Miami beat them a couple of weeks ago, so we'll see."

-- Kimberly Jones

Can Shady be stopped? A few weeks back, the prospect of facing McCoy led Bill Belichick to say the running back could "outrun four guys in a phone booth." Since then, McCoy has completed his #10KChase, eclipsing 10,000 career rushing yards.

When facing a team like New England, McCoy admitted, it is part of his DNA to try to do too much. His goal Sunday: "Just stick with the game plan, hope the guy next to me is doing his job and we're playing together as a team."

McCoy, the NFL's fifth-leading rusher this season with 1,057 yards, ran for 93 yards on 15 carries against the Patriots in Week 13.

"Great feet, great vision, extremely hard to tackle in the open field," Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty said. "A lot of times, it's hard to get two hands on him in the open field. ... There's not one guy on the defense that's not going to be responsible for bringing him down once he gets the ball in his hands."

-- Kimberly Jones

* * * * *

HOUSTON TEXANS: Newton recognized for tenacity in comeback effort. I remember, back in Week 7 of last year, sitting in the press box at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Halfway through the first quarter, Texans right tackle Derek Newton backpedaled as Von Miller rushed him. He crumbled. On the play, Newton tore the patellar tendon in each knee. Simply an unreal injury.

Several experts believed he would never play again. Since the injury, he has undergone 14 months of grueling rehab consisting of eight-hour days in an unprecedented attempt to return to the football field in 2018.

This week, the Texans selected Newton as the 2017 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

"From the beginning, Derek has been an inspiration to all of his teammates and everyone in the building," said senior director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan.

Newton, in his career, had always been known for his steadiness and durability, starting 56 straight games before suffering the injury. The Ed Block award is voted on by teammates.

"It's a very humbling experience to know these guys have supported me from the outset, and it gives me extra motivation to get back out there with them as soon as I can," Newton said.

Newton's return to the field, whenever that may be, would be an incredible accomplishment that I believe everyone would love to see.

-- James Palmer

* * * * *

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Belichick proud of son's work with safeties. The Patriots' safeties coach is Steve Belichick, son of Bill. The father was asked this week about having his son on staff. The answer was ... nice. And the question was timely, given that safety Duron Harmon made the game-clinching interception against the Steelers last Sunday.

"It's great. It's great to be able to have him here every day," Bill said of his son. "I think he's done a good job with the group. Those guys are good players. They're some of our best players with the five guys that we have at that position. There's been a lot of continuity there. It's unfortunate that we lost Nate [Ebner to injury], but they've all been productive. They all are strong players both in the kicking game and defensively. It's been a strength of our team."

-- Kimberly Jones

* * * * *

NEW YORK GIANTS: The Manning-Fitzgerald connection. Sunday's meeting between the Giants and Cardinals has no playoff implications, but it does put the NFL's two reigning Man of the Year winners -- Larry Fitzgerald and Eli Manning -- on the same field.

Manning said this week that the two "go back a long way," since their college days at Ole Miss and Pitt.

"We were up for the Heisman together our senior years, and from then forward, I've kept up with him," Eli said. "Just a great person. Great football player. I've played some Pro Bowls with him, thrown touchdowns to him in some Pro Bowls. So, we have a good relationship."

Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals in November but said recently he's not sure about his plans for 2018. Manning has said repeatedly that he would like to be back as the Giants' starter next season.

-- Kimberly Jones

* * * * *

NEW YORK JETS: Petty leaning on McCown's advice. Bryce Petty will make his second start this season as Jets quarterback Sunday, at home against the Chargers, and injured starter Josh McCown will be on the sidelines, providing any help he can. It's impossible to overstate the positive effect McCown has had on the Jets; he is sidelined with a broken left hand that required surgery.

"I probably ask too many [questions]," Petty said. "I enjoy asking questions because one, he allows it, [and] two, he has great answers to everything."

One helpful answer might be about avoiding having his passes deflected at the line. The Saints had 10 passes defensed against the Jets last Sunday; defensive end Cameron Jordan had four. Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa are on deck this week.

The Jets may not be sold on Petty as their future at the position. But at least he's taking snaps. Second-year quarterback Christian Hackenberg, a second-round pick in 2016, has yet to take an NFL snap. Clearly, the position is one the Jets will address in free agency and/or the draft.

-- Kimberly Jones

Bowles on strength of friendship with Lynn. Todd Bowles said he and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn are "pretty close," and Bowles reached out to Lynn when the Chargers started 0-4.

"It's always good to have someone that's been there to reach out every now and then," Bowles said. "It was done to me by a few people, so I was returning the favor and passing it on."

Bowles said when he was hired by the Jets in 2015, he wanted to retain Lynn -- who had been with the Jets for the previous six seasons -- on his staff. Lynn spent 2015 and '16 in Buffalo.

"He had other opportunities and bigger opportunities," Bowles said. "He was destined to be an OC (offensive coordinator) and a head coach. He did well. I'm proud of him."

-- Kimberly Jones

Adams fueled by snub. Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams has never lacked for confidence and has brought a new level of energy to Florham Park. Adams tweeted this week, after not making this year's Pro Bowl roster, that he'll never miss another Pro Bowl.

"He's got a lot of drive. You want that as a young player," Bowles said. "You want to be the best at everything all the time. You have goals to reach. That makes him work harder to reach them. So, I'm good with that."

The Jets had no Pro Bowlers.

"I don't worry about Pro Bowlers or non-Pro Bowlers," Bowles said. "I just worry about trying to get to the Super Bowl."

-- Kimberly Jones