Injuries: Kelvin Benjamin limited in Bills practice return

Kelvin Benjamin is back on the practice field for the Buffalo Bills.

The wide receiver, who sat out practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury, was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

It remains to be seen if Benjamin will play in Sunday's AFC East duel with the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football that Benjamin likely will need surgery this offseason to fix the issue. Garafolo characterized Benjamin's status as questionable for this week's game, which is laden with playoff implications for the Bills.

Here are the other injuries we've been tracking on Thursday:

1. Some good news for the Atlanta Falcons: Running back Tevin Coleman is out of concussion protocol and back at practice. "We're pumped to have Tev back," coach Dan Quinn said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Quinn also said Julio Jones (ankle/thumb) will not practice Thursday, but he's still on track to play in Sunday's all-important NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

2. No surprise here -- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said wide receiver Davante Adams won't play Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings because of the concussion he suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers. Cornerback Davon House (shoulder/back) will try to play this week after returning to practice Wednesday. He is questionable for the game.

Linebacker Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder) is doubtful to play and guard Jahri Evans (knee) and linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) are questionable.

3.Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Brice Butler (foot), offensive tackle La'el Collins (back), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot), defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (back), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring, back), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) were all limited.

4. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said DeVante Parker (ankle) should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (knee) sat out practice again and is listed as doubtful for Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) is questionable to play.

6. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib), offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and safety Andrew Sendejo (ankle)are questionable for Saturday against the Packers.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (quad), who missed last week's win, is practicing for the second straight day.

8. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) took part in practice.

9. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano ruled receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (knee), tight end Brandon Williams (concussion) and defensive back Rashaan Melvin (hand) out for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

10. Panthers offensive lineman Trai Turner (concussion), defensive end Mario Addison (hip) and wide receivers Devin Funchess (shoulder) and Russell Shepard (shoulder) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

11. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Josh Sitton (ankle) did not practice. Receiver Josh Bellamy (foot) was a full participant.

12. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (groin) and cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) did not practice. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks (foot) and guard Stefen Wisniewski (ankle) were limited. Cornerback Patrick Robinson (concussion) and guard Chance Warmack (hamstring) were full participants.

13. The New Orleans Saints are placing safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin/wrist) on injured reserve, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He'll need surgery for both injuries, Rapoport reported.

14. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) sat out practice.

15. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was limited in practice as he continues to deal with a broken hand.

16. Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine suffered a groin injury in practice and was limited.