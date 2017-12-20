DDFP: Will the NFC South be represented in SB LII?

Dave Dameshek is joined by by Matt Harmon and CBS Sports' Will Brinson to discuss which college has the best-ever QB, RB, WR trio (8:10) and whether Alex Smith can be considered good again (14:00). Also, the fellas break down which NFC teams have the best shot at the Super Bowl, discussing if they believe this year's representative will come out of the NFC South (19:22). The guys also talk about the new Star Wars movie (34:55 no spoilers!) and Shek goes on his yearly rant about the alleged abuse of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (45:50). Lastly, EmmaVP reads her Week 16 "TV Guide" Christmas movies edition game previews for the group to break down and make their Red Challenge Flag picks (50:30).

