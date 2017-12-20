Watch Sacksonville Stars React to Being Selected for the Pro Bowl

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 20, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Yesterday, CB Jalen Ramsey and other prominent members of the Jaguars' elite defense were invited to Orlando.

2. Redskins LB Martrell Spaight drove two hours to hang out with this young fan who's battling cancer.

3. Is any TE in NFL history better than a healthy Rob Gronkowski?

4. Name a more iconic duo ... I'll wait.

