Watch Sacksonville Stars React to Being Selected for the Pro Bowl

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 20, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. Yesterday, CB Jalen Ramsey and other prominent members of the Jaguars' elite defense were invited to Orlando.
Being selected to the #ProBowl is a big deal to these guys.â x-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 20, 2017
Watch their reactions from when they got the call â¤µï¸ pic.twitter.com/DJZCSnePmt
2. Redskins LB Martrell Spaight drove two hours to hang out with this young fan who's battling cancer.
3. Is any TE in NFL history better than a healthy Rob Gronkowski?
Rob Gronkowski's 315 receiving yards in his last two games are the most in any 2-game span by a tight since the 1970 merger@Patriots @RobGronkowskiâ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 19, 2017
4. Name a more iconic duo ... I'll wait.
Boom and Zoom #GoSaints@MarkIngram22 @A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/2bh09C0vDeâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2017