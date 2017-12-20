Injury roundup: Julio Jones (ankle) sits out practice

Exhale, Duval natives and fantasy heads: Leonard Fournette will be back at practice on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back missed all of practice last week and the team's win over the Houston Texans with a quad contusion. On whether Fournette will be ready to play against San Francsisco, coach Doug Marrone told reporters, "I'm holding out that he's got a chance."

In Fournette's absence, Chris Ivory (17 carries, 42 yards) and Corey Grant (10 attempts, 69 yards, TD) shouldered the load.

Jaguars wideout Marqise Lee (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday.

Here are the injuries worth monitoring from Wednesday:

1. Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones (ankle) will not practice Wednesday. Coach Dan Quinn told reporters the wideout will be limited all week, though there is not a worry he'll miss Sunday's game against New Orleans. Running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) will be limited at Wednesday's practice.

2. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that the team has placed safety Justin Evans (ankle), linebacker Adarius Glanton (lower leg), cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) and guard J.R. Sweezy (leg) on injured reserve.

3. The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) on injured reserve. McPhee aggravated the injury against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Bears guard Kyle Long tweeted that he underwent neck surgery on Tuesday: "Crushed surgery today. Important procedure that will lead to much relief and success." Long was placed on IR earlier in December after suffering through separate hand, shoulder and ankle injuries this season.

4. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson remains in concussion protocol while guard Stefen Wisniewski (ankle) remains day to day.

5. Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith (knee), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), defensive lineman David Irving (concussion) and offensive lineman La'el Collins (back) won't practice Wednesday, coach Jason Garrett announced.

6. The Miami Dolphins placed tight end Julius Thomas (foot) and offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod (foot) on injured reserve. The Dolphins promoted tight end Thomas Duarte and activated offensive lineman Eric Smith off injured reserve.

7. Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Trai Turner (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) was limited. Wide receivers Devin Funchess (shoulder) and Russell Shepard (shoulder) also didn't practice.

8. New England Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch is expected to miss a few weeks with a meniscus issue, Rapoport reported. However, he does not need surgery.

9. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and tackle Eric Fisher are both sick and will not practice Wednesday.

10. New York Giants safety Landon Collins (ankle) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) did not practice.