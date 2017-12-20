Injuries: Leonard Fournette (quad) back at practice

Exhale, Duval natives and fantasy heads: Leonard Fournette will be back at practice on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back missed all of practice last week and the team's win over the Houston Texans with a quad contusion. On whether Fournette will be ready to play against San Francsisco, coach Doug Marrone told reporters, "I'm holding out that he's got a chance."

In Fournette's absence, Chris Ivory (17 carries, 42 yards) and Corey Grant (10 attempts, 69 yards, TD) shouldered the load.

Jaguars wideout Marqise Lee (ankle) and tight end Mercedes Lewis (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday.

Here are the injuries worth monitoring from Wednesday:

1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that more injury designations could be coming in Tampa.

2. The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) on injured reserve. McPhee aggravated the injury against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Bears guard Kyle Long tweeted that he underwent neck surgery on Tuesday: "Crushed surgery today. Important procedure that will lead to much relief and success." Long was placed on IR earlier in December after suffering through separate hand, shoulder and ankle injuries this season.

3. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson remains in concussion protocol while guard Stefen Wisniewski (ankle) remains day to day.