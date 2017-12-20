Lawrence: Ezekiel Elliott ready to get ball '80 times'

When Dallas unleashes Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday, workload won't be an issue.

Demarcus Lawrence says the Cowboys' star running back is "ready to get the ball 80 times" against the Seahawks in his return from a six-week suspension.

"You can tell he missed it so much," Lawrence said of Elliott, per The Dallas Morning News. "We also miss him a lot. Just to have that enthusiasm, all his running around and his playfulness and joy in this locker room."

NFL Network's Jane Slater noted that Elliott spent his time away working out alone in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photos of the runner sprinting along the beach reveal the fittest version of Zeke the NFL has ever seen.

"He looks skinny. He [does] look slimmer. It makes his head look even more bigger," Dez Bryant said. "He looks damn good, and I know he'll be ready to play."

The Cowboys have run the ball well with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith over the past few games, but Elliott's return opens up an offense that now forces defenses to stop one of the game's premier backs.

The question is one of timing. With just two weeks left in the season, the 8-6 Cowboys are hanging on for dear life, needing to win out for a chance at the playoffs. That mission also requires the Lions to drop a game and the Falcons or Panthers to lose twice.

Tall order, but the return of Zeke gives Dallas a significantly better chance to handle their side of the bargain.