Mama Blue: A faithful Seahawks fan since 1976

At CenturyLink Field, Seattle Seahawks fans are some of the loudest in all of the NFL. Since 2013, the 12s have propelled the Seahawks to four consecutive postseason appearances and one Super Bowl victory. One of the 12s most famous fans, Patti Hammond, who is nicknamed Mama Blue, has been attending games since the Seahawks franchise started.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Shot by the Samsung Galaxy Note8

"I have been going to Seahawks games since 1976,â said Hammond. "I have been doing this for 42 years."

While football may be just a sport, Seahawks fans create a family-like atmosphere in the Link.

"Well, they are kind of like an extra family," stated Hammond. "I have three children and four grandchildren, and we all bleed blue and green."