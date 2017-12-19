ATN Podcast: NFL Playoff matchups we want to see

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Colleen Wolfe -- recap Monday night's matchup between the Falcons and Bucs (3:00); Diddy's interest in buying the "North" Carolina Panthers (12:00); A buff-looking Ezekiel Elliott is set to return to the Cowboys (19:00); Marc and Dan tell creepy ghost stories (19:00); Which playoff matchups does everyone want to see the most? (30:00); Which NFL player's number would you retire? (40:00); And much more!

