Social media reacts to NFL Pro Bowl rosters

Several players around the NFL reacted to the release of the 2018 Pro Bowl rosters Tuesday night. Take a look at some of the best tweets responding to the selections and snubs from around the league.
My first Pro Bowl 99', it's funny how God works. I kno my granny looking down right now proud of me I use to tell her we would get here and look we did. I could tell a long story or just say I'm Grateful for everyone that saw the same vision I did yrs ago! Matthew 22:14 #shhh pic.twitter.com/3L1mMf0IFrâ Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 20, 2017
To all the fans that voted for me, you are AMAZING. Coaches and players who voted, mad respect. Would not be possible without my teammates, coaches, family and a organization that took a chance on me 2 yrs ago. THANK YOU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/X07sq0EKglâ Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) December 20, 2017
The prowbowl selection is a joke :joy: need answers ....â Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) December 20, 2017
:raised_hands::skin-tone-5::raised_hands::skin-tone-5: Grateful!! Congratulations fellas! Now letâs make sure we arenât able to participate ... #FlyEaglesFly #GangGreen pic.twitter.com/iIOh97KnkZâ Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) December 20, 2017
BG never having been to a Pro Bowl is an example of why itâs kind of an arbitrary deal. Great football player.â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 20, 2017
Kelce got snubbed so bad Iâm starting to wonder if the voters are all trash cans.â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 20, 2017
Shoutout to the boys @DeAndreHopkins and @clownejd on the Pro Bowl nod!!â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 20, 2017
Appreciate all the love and support and my fans that voted me in...y'all the best #ProBowlbond2xâ LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 20, 2017
I thank God for allowing me to be a 1st alternate for the 2018 Pro Bowl!! Also a HUGE thanks to all of my fans and opponents for voting for me this season!!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WiuVmhJGZXâ Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) December 20, 2017
Congrats Lil bro @KingTutt_chdownâ Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) December 20, 2017
Appreciate all of you, I mean it!â Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) December 20, 2017
BG & Kelce got snubbed ï¿½ï¿½ definitely Pro Bowl worthy ! Congrats to Malcomn , Zach , Carson , Lane , Brandon & Fletch for making the Pro Bowl . Unreal being able to see the work they put in on a regular basis . #FlyEaglesFlyâ Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) December 20, 2017
I wont miss another Pro bowl. Believe that.â JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) December 20, 2017
Blessed to be in this group of top Tier company!! :pray::skin-tone-5: https://t.co/EurPlkldW0â Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) December 20, 2017
Thanks bro! You know how it go for NTs lol https://t.co/dYFHaxPiYSâ Damon Harrison (@snacks) December 20, 2017
Team full of animals!!! #whodatnation https://t.co/mYTKKhUiOFâ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 20, 2017
#GodWins:pray::skin-tone-5:â Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 20, 2017
So proud of my brother @buddabaker32 for makin the pro bowl ! You the first one but best believe me an @SidneyJonesIV right behind youâ¼ï¸ï¿½ï¿½â Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) December 20, 2017
Extremely blessed to be able to make my first pro bowl. Appreciate everyone who helped make it possible. One Love âï¿½ï¿½ #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/J6cfUn6FGHâ Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) December 20, 2017
BLESSED https://t.co/pp3kTlKM9Qâ Donald Penn (@DPENN70) December 20, 2017
Letâs go! #backtobacktoback pic.twitter.com/kgbaIKvkaMâ Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) December 20, 2017
