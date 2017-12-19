Social media reacts to NFL Pro Bowl rosters

Several players around the NFL reacted to the release of the 2018 Pro Bowl rosters Tuesday night. Take a look at some of the best tweets responding to the selections and snubs from around the league.

My first Pro Bowl 99', it's funny how God works. I kno my granny looking down right now proud of me I use to tell her we would get here and look we did. I could tell a long story or just say I'm Grateful for everyone that saw the same vision I did yrs ago! Matthew 22:14 #shhh pic.twitter.com/3L1mMf0IFr â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 20, 2017

To all the fans that voted for me, you are AMAZING. Coaches and players who voted, mad respect. Would not be possible without my teammates, coaches, family and a organization that took a chance on me 2 yrs ago. THANK YOU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/X07sq0EKgl â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) December 20, 2017

The prowbowl selection is a joke :joy: need answers .... â Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) December 20, 2017

BG never having been to a Pro Bowl is an example of why itâs kind of an arbitrary deal. Great football player. â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 20, 2017

Kelce got snubbed so bad Iâm starting to wonder if the voters are all trash cans. â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 20, 2017

Appreciate all the love and support and my fans that voted me in...y'all the best #ProBowlbond2x â LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 20, 2017

I thank God for allowing me to be a 1st alternate for the 2018 Pro Bowl!! Also a HUGE thanks to all of my fans and opponents for voting for me this season!!#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WiuVmhJGZX â Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) December 20, 2017

Appreciate all of you, I mean it! â Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) December 20, 2017

BG & Kelce got snubbed ï¿½ï¿½ definitely Pro Bowl worthy ! Congrats to Malcomn , Zach , Carson , Lane , Brandon & Fletch for making the Pro Bowl . Unreal being able to see the work they put in on a regular basis . #FlyEaglesFly â Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) December 20, 2017

I wont miss another Pro bowl. Believe that. â JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) December 20, 2017

Blessed to be in this group of top Tier company!! :pray::skin-tone-5: https://t.co/EurPlkldW0 â Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) December 20, 2017

Thanks bro! You know how it go for NTs lol https://t.co/dYFHaxPiYS â Damon Harrison (@snacks) December 20, 2017

So proud of my brother @buddabaker32 for makin the pro bowl ! You the first one but best believe me an @SidneyJonesIV right behind youâ¼ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ â Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) December 20, 2017