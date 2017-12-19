Thomas Davis' suspension reduced to one game

The NFL reduced Thomas Davis' suspension Tuesday from two games to one, league spokesman Michael Signora announced.

The Carolina Panthers linebacker had been banned two games Monday for his blindside block that left Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams concussed on Sunday. But appeals officer James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, took one game off the suspension.

Davis will now miss just the Panthers' tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He'll be eligible to return against the Atlanta Falcons, in what could be a key NFC South battle, in Week 17.