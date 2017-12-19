Los Angeles Chargers place Hunter Henry on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a huge game Saturday night to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, they announced they lost even more than just their place in the AFC playoff picture in the prime-time defeat.

The team placed tight end Hunter Henry on injured reserve after he suffered a small laceration on his kidney in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 30-13 loss to Kansas City.

Henry, a 2016 second-round pick, was enjoying a solid sophomore season before the injury. Antonio Gates' future replacement logged 579 yards and four scores on 45 receptions.

The team added offensive lineman Brett Boyko to the active roster in a corresponding move.