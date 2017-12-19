Packers place Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve

Aaron Rodgers is heading back to injured reserve.

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday the quarterback was placed on IR. The team signed quarterback Joe Callahan back to the active roster.

Brett Hundley will take over as starting quarterback for the 7-7 Packers with games against the Vikings and Lions to close out the season.

The move to ship Rodgers back to IR comes after Green Bay was eliminated from playoff contention following Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers was activated from injured reserve for the one game after suffering a collarbone injury in Week 6. The two-time MVP looked rusty Sunday versus Carolina, repeatedly underthrowing receivers. Rodgers finished the day with an uncharacteristic 57.8 percent completion rate on 45 passes with three interceptions and three touchdown passes.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that Rodgers wasn't fully healthy, so his struggles didn't come as a shock. On his interceptions, it looked like his arm simply wasn't strong enough to make the throws he normally completes with ease. The Packers, however, felt having their best player on the field, even at less than 100 percent, might keep their playoff hopes alive.

A loss coupled with the Falcons' win dashed those dreams, which makes Rodgers sitting out the rest of the season to fully heal a logical move for a franchise that hadn't missed the playoffs since 2008.