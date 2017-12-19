Two Falcons Made History in Last Night’s MNF Game

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 19, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Julio Jones loves playing the Bucs...

Julio Jonesâ 123.5 receiving YPG against the #Bucs are the most for any player against an opponent since the 1970 merger (min. 10 games played)@juliojones_11 @AtlantaFalcons #Falcons pic.twitter.com/hnzLNoTvTE â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 18, 2017

2. Ball carriers need to be extra cautious around Falcons S Keanu Neal.

Keanu Neal with his third forced fumble of the season - eighth of his career, which is the most forced fumbles by a defensive back in his first two seasons in the NFL. #Falcons #ATLvsTB â Curtis Jackson III (@falconsfiddy) December 19, 2017

3. Jimmy Garoppolo has a secret admirer.

A WR hitting free agency this offseason texted me out of the blue: "What's San Francisco like? Man, Jimmy G is a baller." â Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) December 19, 2017

4. Is DeAndre Hopkins the best WR in the league? Texans head coach Bill O'Brien thinks so.

O'Brien on Hopkins: "The type of year he's had, with different quarterbacks, the catches he's made... I think he's the best receiver in the league." â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 18, 2017

5. Atlanta residents helped this Colorado State lineman make it home for Christmas.

Read about his crazy (and heartwarming) story here