Two Falcons Made History in Last Night’s MNF Game

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 19, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Julio Jones loves playing the Bucs...

2. Ball carriers need to be extra cautious around Falcons S Keanu Neal.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo has a secret admirer.

4. Is DeAndre Hopkins the best WR in the league? Texans head coach Bill O'Brien thinks so.

5. Atlanta residents helped this Colorado State lineman make it home for Christmas.

Read about his crazy (and heartwarming) story here.

