Heinz Field: The Home of Black and Yellow

Last Sunday, the Steelers faced off against the New England Patriots, in what many called "The Game of the Year." Even though the Patriots came away with a 27-24 victory, both teams are well on their way to the playoffs.

Heinz Field has seen several exceptional games, and fans will continue to have great game days in Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers call Heinz Field home, so do the Pittsburgh Panthers. This season, the Panthers pulled one of the biggest upsets in college football this season, by beating Miami 24-14.

In 2012, Heinz Field was actually used in the movie The Dark Knight Rises. Roughly 15,000 unpaid extras, entered the stadium to watch Tom Hardy play the character Bane and he put on a show for the fans.

Back in 2007, when Heinz Field was only six years old, it was named the second-best stadium in the league according to ESPN.com. Lambeau Field was the only stadium that rated better than Heinz Field.