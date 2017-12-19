Duron Harmon among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

New England Patriots' Duron Harmon, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles, San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo and Kansas City Chiefs Marcus Peters each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 15.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Duron Harmon, New England Patriots

Strong stats to consider:

» The safety recorded a tackle, a pass break-up and a game-winning interception in the Patriots' 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Power of the moment: Harmon intercepted a deflected pass from Ben Roethlisberger with 5 seconds left in the game to seal the win.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Strong stats to consider:

» Newton completed 20 of 31 passes (64.5 percent) for 242 yards and four touchdowns for a 128.0 passer rating, while adding 58 rushing yards in the Panthers' 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Power of the moment: Newton burns the Packers' blitz to found a wide-open tight end Greg Olsen for a 30-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 17-14 in the third quarter.

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:

» Foles completed 24 of 38 passes (63.2 percent) for 237 yards and four touchdowns for a 115.8 passer rating in the Eagles' 34-29 win over the New York Giants.

Power of the moment: In his first start this season, Foles wiped away a wiping away a 20-7 deficit. Foles came out winging the ball, going four of four on Philly's opening touchdown drive.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Strong stats to consider:

» Garoppolo completed 31 of 43 passes (72.1 percent) for 381 yards and one touchdown for a 106.8 passer rating in the 49ers' 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Power of the moment: The 49ers quarterback shone bright in the fourth quarter, authoring a pair of go-ahead field goal marches in the game's final moments, with the second doubling as a thing of beauty that saw Garoppolo cover 45 yards with three completions to set up Robbie Gould's 45-yard game-winning kick as time expired.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Strong stats to consider:

» Peters recorded two interceptions and three pass break-ups in the Chiefs' 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Power of the moment: On back-to-back third-quarter possessions, Peters returned an interception 62 yards to set up one field goal and stripped scatback Austin Ekeler to put Harrison Butker in position for another three-pointer.

