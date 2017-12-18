Move The Sticks: 10 Takeaways from Week 15

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the huge weekend that was in the NFL. Are the Vikings the best team in the NFC (17:55)? Will we see a Patriots and Steelers rematch in the AFC Championship (00:52)? Are Bortles (5:30) and Foles (8:18) good enough to lead their teams to the Super Bowl? All that and much more on this episode of Move the Sticks presented by the Ford F-Series.