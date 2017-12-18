Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 18, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. Diggs pulled out a fadeaway jumper and some Kobe-inspired cleats in Sunday's Vikings-Bengals game.
The Lakers are retiring the Black Mamba's jerseys (No. 8 and No. 24) in tonight's game vs. the Warriors.
From the kicks to the celebration, @stefondiggs is paying tribute to a legend today. pic.twitter.com/WEYfxdAKkBâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 17, 2017
2. A fan asked Larry Fitzgerald for some relationship help and got way more than he bargained for.
I need @LarryFitzgerald to convince my GF to drive with me to the game today #BeRedSeeRedâ Jp Walther (@jpwalther) December 17, 2017
Dear JPs girlfriend,â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 17, 2017
Come with him to the game and he will propose for Christmas!!
Love,
Fitz https://t.co/60NAzKoWxh
3. The Packers offered $10 an hour to fans willing to shovel snow at Lambeau.
We need help shoveling all this snow! ââ Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 15, 2017
Come to @LambeauField Monday morning & we'll put you to work: https://t.co/txXFXNJ8WL pic.twitter.com/VzZATrLy4r
4. Christmas came early for this young Ravens fan.