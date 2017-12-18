Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 18, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Diggs pulled out a fadeaway jumper and some Kobe-inspired cleats in Sunday's Vikings-Bengals game.

The Lakers are retiring the Black Mamba's jerseys (No. 8 and No. 24) in tonight's game vs. the Warriors.

2. A fan asked Larry Fitzgerald for some relationship help and got way more than he bargained for.

3. The Packers offered $10 an hour to fans willing to shovel snow at Lambeau.

4. Christmas came early for this young Ravens fan.

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on

