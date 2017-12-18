Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 18, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Diggs pulled out a fadeaway jumper and some Kobe-inspired cleats in Sunday's Vikings-Bengals game.

The Lakers are retiring the Black Mamba's jerseys (No. 8 and No. 24) in tonight's game vs. the Warriors.

2. A fan asked Larry Fitzgerald for some relationship help and got way more than he bargained for.

I need @LarryFitzgerald to convince my GF to drive with me to the game today #BeRedSeeRed â Jp Walther (@jpwalther) December 17, 2017

Dear JPs girlfriend,



Come with him to the game and he will propose for Christmas!!



Love,

Fitz https://t.co/60NAzKoWxh â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 17, 2017

3. The Packers offered $10 an hour to fans willing to shovel snow at Lambeau.

4. Christmas came early for this young Ravens fan.