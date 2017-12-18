Bill O'Brien: I will never resign as Texans head coach

Bill O'Brien has no plans to bail on the Texans.

Houston's coach emphatically denied a report from CBSSports.com stating that a "split is imminent" between O'Brien and the Texans organization.

"I will never quit as the head coach of the Houston Texans, ever," O'Brien said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

"I will never resign as head coach of the Houston Texans. I didn't even read the story, was told about it a little bit," O'Brien said. "Best thing to do would be to ask the person who wrote it where they get their info."

The report cited a "complicated" relationship between O'Brien and longtime general manager Rick Smith, stating that "many close to the situation believe change is on the horizon."

Not according to O'Brien, who circled back to say: "I'm not a quitter. I was raised in a family that believes in family, faith, education, never quit."

Just last January, O'Brien found himself at the center of similar speculation, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting "there is a real chance, based on several factors, that he will be coaching another team (in 2017)."

O'Brien and the Texans resolved their issues last offseason and the coach appears determined to stick around with one year remaining on his contract. And why not? After years of suffering through quarterback purgatory, O'Brien's offense shot into the skies with Deshaun Watson under center before he was lost to a season-ending knee injury.

With the talented young first-rounder set to return next season, why leave now? Assuming the coach and general manager can work together, the potential for better days ahead is higher than ever.