Twitter Reacts to Damiere Byrd's “Butt Touchdown”

Sunday's Packers-Panthers game was one of the most anticipated of the season. Storylines included the return of Aaron Rodgers and playoff implications for both teams.

The game lived up to the hype with Green Bay and Carolina combining for 7 touchdowns, the most peculiar being Panthers WR Damiere Byrd's 9-yard reception in the third quarter.

It was the first touchdown of Byrd's career and it was a memorable one. Though he was originally ruled out of bounds, the call was reviewed and overturned. The main point of focus in the review was Byrd's bottom. Some, like Cam Newton, said his small posterior played a key role in the TD.

Cam Newton on Damiere Byrdâs first TD: âI guess it pays to have little cheeks.â â Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) December 17, 2017

Others said small butt or not, he was out of bounds.

Is the butt drag the new toe drag? Twitter decides below.

Arguments for the TD:

Small butt syndrome worked out for Damiere Byrd. â Ëvän (@ThatPanthersGuy) December 17, 2017

Yeah dude, in full speed doesnât look like a catch.. but the first 9/10ths of his butt landed in bounds right after he re-established control of the ball. And he kept control throughout the process. By definition, thatâs a catch. â Jeremy Formo (@JFormo) December 17, 2017

Arguments against it:

Not a Packer or Panther fan but how can it be a touchdown when you land on the end line with one butt cheek in and one butt cheek out? â Eric Bernsee (@erbatbg) December 17, 2017

Thatâs not a touchdown. Are we really calling one butt cheek the same as two feet in bounds?! #Packers â Christian Carpenter (@butImstillangry) December 17, 2017

Ron Rivera just wasted a challenge. Byrd was clearly out of bounds when he finally secured the football in the end zone. #Packers â Ralph Mancini (@ReverendRalph) December 17, 2017

Final ruling with photo evidence:

The worlds of butts and football collided (again) and the Panthers won 31-24.