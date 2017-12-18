Twitter Reacts to Damiere Byrd's “Butt Touchdown”

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

Sunday's Packers-Panthers game was one of the most anticipated of the season. Storylines included the return of Aaron Rodgers and playoff implications for both teams.

The game lived up to the hype with Green Bay and Carolina combining for 7 touchdowns, the most peculiar being Panthers WR Damiere Byrd's 9-yard reception in the third quarter.

It was the first touchdown of Byrd's career and it was a memorable one. Though he was originally ruled out of bounds, the call was reviewed and overturned. The main point of focus in the review was Byrd's bottom. Some, like Cam Newton, said his small posterior played a key role in the TD.

Others said small butt or not, he was out of bounds.

Is the butt drag the new toe drag? Twitter decides below.

Arguments for the TD:

Arguments against it:

Final ruling with photo evidence:

The worlds of butts and football collided (again) and the Panthers won 31-24.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0