Sunday Spotlight: Patriots clinch AFC East

The game that was labeled "The Game of the Year" lived up to its billing. The New England Patriots stormed into Heinz Field, and came away with the three-point victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a see-saw battle, Steelers Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell carried the offense despite Antonio Brown leaving the game with an injury. However, you can never count Tom Brady out.

Heading into the 4th quarter, down by 8, the Patriots scored 11 unanswered points and made one of the best goal line stands of the season. With the clock ticking down, Roethlisberger tried a fake spike, but Patriots safety Duron Harmon came up with the incredible tipped interception.

With the victory, the Patriots clinched the AFC East and are in prime position to receive a first round bye for the playoffs.