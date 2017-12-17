New Patriots WR Kenny Britt active vs. Steelers

In one week, Kenny Britt went from the doghouse in Cleveland to the playing field in New England.

Britt is active for the Patriots' pivotal showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Britt signed a two-year deal with the Pats on Tuesday after being waived by the winless Browns. Apparently, there was enough time to get the 29-year-old up to speed on the playbook. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Britt is part of the game plan.

The news of Britt being active comes after Chris Hogan suffered a minor setback on his shoulder injury, Rapoport reported per a source informed of the issue. Hogan is expected to be inactive.

Britt earned 18 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the victory-barren Browns. The ninth-year pro churned out 1,002 yards on 68 receptions and five TDs with Jeff Fisher's L.A. Rams squad last season. The 6-foot-3 Britt brings size to a mostly smallish Patriots receiving corps.

We've seen receivers struggle to grasp the Patriots complex system in the past, especially on short notice. After getting beat up on the outside in last week's loss, New England hopes the physicality Britt could potentially bring to the field will pay dividends in a massive showdown Sunday afternoon.