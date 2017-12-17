Marvin Lewis, Bengals planning to mutually part ways

Marvin Lewis' 15-year run in Cincinnati as head coach is coming to an end.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Lewis and the Bengals mutually agreed to end his coaching run after the 2017 season, per sources informed of the situation. Lewis is hoping to potentially move into a front-office job, possibly in Cincinnati or with another NFL club.

Lewis told Rapoport being a GM is "something I would listen to."

After Sunday's blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Lewis said nothing has been determined regarding his future with the team.

"Nothing's changed since August," Lewis said. "It's just speculation people keep throwing out there and we're all wasting time talking about that."

"I have not made any decision about anything, as I've told you how many times."

Lewis took over a perennially disappointing Cincinnati squad in 2003, helping raise a sunken ship from the bottom of the Ohio River. Lewis guided the Bengals to seven postseason appearances in 15 seasons but was unable to earn that elusive playoff victory.

The Bengals have 14 playoff appearances in their franchise history (since 1968), half of which have come since Lewis took over. However, Cincy has not won a playoff game since the 1990 Wild Card round. The 26 seasons since last playoff win is the longest active drought in NFL and 6th-longest in league history.

With tilts against the Lions and Ravens left on the docket in 2017, Lewis owns 123-112-3 record with the Bengals. He has 68 more wins with the franchise than founder Paul Brown, and 62 more than Sam Wyche's 61 career wins, the next highest win total for any coach in team history.

In the 15 years since Lewis became the head coach, the Bengals completely turned around the team from the 15 years prior:

Cincinnati Bengals Last 30 Seasons:



15 years before Lewis: .350 winning percentage, 2 winning seasons, 2 division titles, 2 playoff appearances.

15 years with Lewis: .525 winning percentage, 7 winning seasons, 4 division titles, 7 playoff appearances.

While he was never able to get the Bengals over the playoff hump, Lewis' tenure should be remembered for turning a failing franchise into a perennial competitor. For the first time in a decade and a half, it will be the job of the next coach to build on Lewis' foundation.

As for potential coaching candidates for the Bengals in 2018, special teams coach Darrin Simmons could be on the short list of names the franchise considers for the vacancy, Rapoport reported.