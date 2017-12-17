Tamba Hali shares pass-rushing tips with Joey Bosa

Even between division rivals, sportsmanship and respect can still flourish.

Following Saturday night's 30-13 victory for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL audience caught the coolest look at that R-E-S-P-E-C-T when 12-year pro Tamba Hali shared some pass-rushing tips with sophomore Joey Bosa.

A few fans might melt over division rivals helping each other improve. That reaction would be immature and shortsighted.

The professionalism and mutual admiration shared between Hali and Bosa displayed the best aspect of sports. Even after a huge game, the elder was willing to pass on knowledge, and the young rising star eager to soak up any knowledge from the venerable veteran.

Reporter Herbie Toepe, who now writes for the New Orleans Times-Picayune, pointed out that Hali worked with Bosa and other Ohio State linemen when the latter was in college. Bosa also said during the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine that Hali was one of the pass rushers he enjoyed watching and learning from the most.

Saturday night the rising star got another lesson.