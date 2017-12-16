Ajayi would 'embrace' larger role for Wentz-less Eagles

The Jay Train might finally be moving out of the station in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have kept running back Jay Ajayi in bubble wrap for most of the five games he's played in since they gave up a fourth-round pick for him to the Miami Dolphins in late October. But with Carson Wentz down, could this finally be the week Doug Pederson lets his talented running back loose?

In his largest workload since being acquired by the Eagles in Week 9, Ajayi put up impressive numbers in the win over the Rams last weekend. The tailback carried the ball 15 times (six more than his previous season-high in Philly) for 78 yards and added one catch for two yards as well.

Ajayi, even with a limited workload, has been the more impressive runner in a crowded backfield that has at times featured LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement far more than the 2016 Pro Bowl pick. Ajayi is averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per rush with his 44 carries in Philadelphia, leading many to wonder what the Eagles' back could do with a full 60-minute slate of touches.

With backup Nick Foles in for the rest of the season at QB, the week to see that could finally be here. Which is fine with Ajayi.

"Last week I was in there a lot more just taking advantage of the opportunities and playing my game," Ajayi said, via the team's official website. "If that means that I'm out there more, it is what it is. Embrace the role and continue to produce for the team."

Pederson said repeatedly once Ajayi was acquired that he'd be eased into the Eagles' offense as he gained knowledge of his new team's system. With nearly two full months in a Eagles uniform, Ajayi said this week he's now "very comfortable" with the game plans each week, emphasizing, "I know the playbook."

For many, that should mean the long-awaited bell-cow role will finally arrive for Ajayi against a struggling New York Giants team on Sunday afternoon.