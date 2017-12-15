Follow Friday: Von Miller

At the age of 28, Denver Broncos DE Von Miller has already won a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP and has become a top notch edge rusher. However, sacking quarterbacks is not his only job, he also has a chicken farm at his parents' house. Yes, I mean actual chickens.
On the field, Miller's bright smile shines through his helmet, while off the field Miller's fashion sense draws everyone's attention. With 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Miller is a player that has to be followed.
He never takes life too seriously.
He could start his own fashion line.
His dance moves on the field are impressive.
Miller keeps a famous friend base.