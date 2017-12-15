Twenty-four notes from Week 15 injury report

The Buffalo Bills will have Tyrod Taylor back under center Sunday for their crucial clash with the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday.

The starting quarterback was sidelined with a knee injury last week, but was a full participant in practice the past two days.

Meanwhile, backup Nathan Peterman remains in concussion protocol and will not play against Miami. The rookie was knocked out of last week's snow-bound win over the Indianapolis Colts. Emergency QB Joe Webb finished the victory under center.

McDermott added that starting left tackle Cordy Glenn will be placed on injured reserve after struggling with foot and ankle injuries. "Somewhat of a frustrating year," McDermott said, "and he will have a procedure done on his foot in the near future."

Glenn had not played in four weeks, but was limited in practice Thursday. Rookie Dion Dawkins will continue to man the blindside.

McDermott "feels good" about wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who has been limited in practice this week with a knee injury. He is officially listed as questionable.

Here are the other injuries we've been monitoring on Friday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (quad) is listed as questionable to play against the Houston Texans after sitting out his third straight practice. Reporters on the scene noted that he was standing off to the side in a hoodie and sweats.

2. The Green Bay Packers have yet to move Aaron Rodgers to the active roster, but it hasn't slipped their mind. Mike McCarthy told reporters they "didn't forget" to activate the quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, and they likely will do so Saturday. He was not listed on the team's Friday injury report. Cornerback Davon House (shoulder/back) will not play Sunday.

3. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (concussion) has been cleared to play against the New York Jets on Sunday. Wide receiver Ted Ginn (rib) is questionable to play.

4. Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian was placed on injured reserve after suffering a left shoulder sprain in Thursday's 25-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Broncos coach Vance Joseph tolde reporters that Siemian's injury will not require surgery, just rest and rehab.

Joseph added that receiver Emmanuel Sanders is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

5. Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) is doubtful.

6. Philadelphia Eagles guard Stefan Wisniewski (ankle) is "coming along", according to coach Doug Pederson, and will be listed as questionable to play against the New York Giants. Wisniewski returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday.

7. The Kansas City Chiefs placed starting center Mitch Morse (foot) on injured reserve. Morse missed last week's win over Oakland with the injury. Zach Fulton will start at center going forward.

8. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee) is questionable to play against the Saints.

9. Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner (concussion) will not play against the Green Bay Packers, while wideout Devin Funchess (shoulder) is questionable.

10. Washington Redskins tackles Trent Williams (knee) and Morgan Moses (ankle) are questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals. Linebacker Zach Brown (Achilles, hip) and safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) will not play.

11. The Cincinnati Bengals placed linebacker Kevin Minter (hamstring) on injured reserve. Cincy rookie running back Joe Mixon (concussion) was downgraded to out on Saturday. The team will also be without linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) against the Vikings on Sunday.

12. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien expects star wideout DeAndre Hopkins (toe) and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness) to play against the Jags on Sunday. Both are listed as questionable.

13. Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams suffered a concussion during Thursday's loss.

14. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians confirmed the team will be placing running back Adrian Peterson (neck) on injured reserve. Wide receiver John Brown (toe) and tight end Jermaine Gresham (illness) were ruled out against the Redskins.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward has cleared concussion protocol. Head coach Dirk Koetter announced that linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) have all been ruled out for Monday's game.

16. The Oakland Raiders ruled out wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) and defensive end Mario Edwards (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. In addition, rookie safety Obi Melifonwu had hip surgery Thursday and will go on IR, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

17. Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (concussion) is doubtful and linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) is questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

18. San Francisco 49ers right tackle Trent Brown (labrum) will be placed on injured reserve. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Brown's shoulder tear is a five- to six-month injury and the 49ers wanted to get started on his recovery as soon as possible.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerbacks Joe Haden (fibula) and Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) are questionable to play against the New England Patriots. Tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) will not play.

20. New England Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) will not play against the Steelers. Among those questionable to play are DL Trey Flowers (rib), CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), DL Eric Lee (ankle), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf) and DL Deatrich Wise (foot).

21. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (concussion), linebacker Justin Durant (concussion) and cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) will not play against the Oakland Raiders. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) is questionable. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring/back) didn't practice Friday and is questionable for the game. Offensive tackle La'el Collins (back) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) are questionable. Receiver Brice Butler (foot) has been downgraded from questionable to out.

22. Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (chest), who is listed as questionable against the Lions, is inactive and will not play Saturday.

23. The Atlanta Falcons ruled guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) out for Monday's game against the Bucs.