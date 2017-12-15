Injuries: Jags RB Leonard Fournette (quad) questionable

The Buffalo Bills will have Tyrod Taylor back under center Sunday for their crucial clash with the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday.

The starting quarterback was sidelined with a knee injury last week, but was a full participant in practice the past two days.

Meanwhile, backup Nathan Peterman remains in concussion protocol. The rookie was knocked out of last week's snow-bound win over the Indianapolis Colts. Emergency QB Joe Webb finished the victory under center.

McDermott added that starting left tackle Cordy Glenn will be placed on injured reserve after struggling with foot and ankle injuries. "Somewhat of a frustrating year," McDermott said, "and he will have a procedure done on his foot in the near future."

Glenn had not played in four weeks, but was limited in practice Thursday. Rookie Dion Dawkins will continue to man the blindside.

McDermott "feels good" about wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who has been limited in practice this week with a knee injury. He remains day to day.

Here are the other injuries we've been monitoring on Friday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (quad) is listed as questionable to play against the Houston Texans after sitting out his third straight practice. Reporters on the scene noted that he was standing off to the side in a hoodie and sweats.

2. The Green Bay Packers have yet to move Aaron Rodgers to the active roster, but it hasn't slipped their mind. Mike McCarthy told reporters they "didn't forget" to activate the quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and will do so either Friday or Saturday.

3. Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is scheduled to undergo an MRI after suffering a left shoulder sprain in Thursday's 25-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Siemian's injury is expected to keep him sidelined for the Broncos final two regular-season games, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

4. Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams suffered a concussion during Thursday's loss.

5. Philadelphia Eagles guard Stefan Wisniewski (ankle) is "coming along", according to coach Doug Pederson, and will be listed as questionable to play against the New York Giants. Wisniewksi returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday.