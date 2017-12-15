Around The NFL Podcast: Previewing Week 15

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- get you ready for Week 15 of the NFL season, starting with a recap of Thursday night's Broncos-Colts matchup (1:00) The heroes fight for their locks of the week and react to Browns general manager John Dorsey's comments about not having real players ( 27:57). Dan then requests the full song from Team of ATL to rock out to. (51:10) Plus, much more!

