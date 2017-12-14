Colts' Brandon Williams suffers concussion during loss

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams was carted off early in the second quarter of Thursday's 25-13 loss to the Denver Broncos after suffering a concussion.

A core special teamer, Williams was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Deiontrez Mount while blocking for punter Rigoberto Sanchez. After receiving on-field attention from medical personnel, he was strapped to a backboard for precaution and carted off the field. He was then transported via ambulance to a local hospital. He later returned to Lucas Oil Stadium and was in the team's training room after the game, coach Chuck Pagano said.

The team said Williams did not suffer an injury to his neck. He got a standing ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd and received well-wishes from his teammates before being driven off the field.

Back in 2011 with Chip Kelly's University of Oregon program, Williams was forced to trade in football for basketball when team doctors discovered a spinal stenosis condition that was deemed career-ending. After playing hoops at Portland Bible College in 2012, Williams sought another medical opinion and gained clearance to pursue an NFL career.

The 30-year-old spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Colts last March.

NFL players tweeted out their support to Williams following his injury: