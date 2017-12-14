Colts' Brandon Williams hospitalized with head injury

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams was carted off the field with a head injury early in the second quarter of Thursday night's game versus the Denver Broncos.

A core special teamer, Williams was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Deiontrez Mount while blocking for punter Rigoberto Sanchez. After receiving on-field attention from medical personnel, he was strapped to a backboard for precaution and transported to a local hospital.

Williams does have movement in his limbs, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz. The team believes Williams did not suffer an injury to his neck. He got a standing ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd and received well-wishes from his teammates before being driven off the field.

Back in 2011 with Chip Kelly's University of Oregon program, Williams was forced to trade in football for basketball when team doctors discovered a spinal stenosis condition that was deemed career-ending. After playing hoops at Portland Bible College in 2012, Williams sought another medical opinion and gained clearance to pursue an NFL career.

The 30-year-old spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Colts last March.

NFL players tweeted out their support to Williams following his injury: