Colts' Brandon Williams hospitalized with head injury

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams was carted off the field with a head injury early in the second quarter of Thursday night's game versus the Denver Broncos.
A core special teamer, Williams was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Deiontrez Mount while blocking for punter Rigoberto Sanchez. After receiving on-field attention from medical personnel, he was strapped to a backboard for precaution and transported to a local hospital.
Williams does have movement in his limbs, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz. The team believes Williams did not suffer an injury to his neck. He got a standing ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd and received well-wishes from his teammates before being driven off the field.
#PrayersFor85 Update: Brandon Williams is awake and alert. He has no neck pain and has movement in his limbs. pic.twitter.com/rsOgMCrMnZâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 15, 2017
Back in 2011 with Chip Kelly's University of Oregon program, Williams was forced to trade in football for basketball when team doctors discovered a spinal stenosis condition that was deemed career-ending. After playing hoops at Portland Bible College in 2012, Williams sought another medical opinion and gained clearance to pursue an NFL career.
The 30-year-old spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Colts last March.
NFL players tweeted out their support to Williams following his injury:
Heres to praying Brandon Williams is ok. Great dude and teammate. Thinking of you buddy #swolebonesâ Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 15, 2017
Hope everybody keeps Brandon Williams in your thoughts tonight! Hope your good brother!â Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) December 15, 2017
