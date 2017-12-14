Trevor Siemian suffers shoulder injury, out for Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian was carted off to the locker room after suffering a left shoulder injury during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He will not return to the game.

Siemian, who underwent surgery on the non-throwing shoulder in January, had completed five of nine passes for 67 yards prior to leaving. He also threw an interception.

Siemian was injured after being tackled by Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo while scrambling out of the pocket. He appeared to land awkwardly on his shoulder and was holding his hand and favoring his left arm while being examined by medical trainers of the sideline. He then was carted off to the locker room.

Brock Osweiler took over at quarterback for the Broncos with the team trailing, 7-0.

Injuries to the Broncos' stable of quarterbacks has been one of the reasons behind the team's struggles this season. Osweiler suffered a right shoulder injury earlier this season and Paxton Lynch has been limited to just one game because of shoulder and ankle injuries.

Siemian wasn't the only player injured during the first half. Colts tight end Brandon Williams was placed on a backboard and carted off the field early in the second quarter after sustaining a head injury.

Williams was on the turf for about 15 minutes before being carted away and taken to the hospital. The Colts told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz that Williams have movement in his limbs.