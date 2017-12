Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles or Panthers: Who's poised to make noise in January?

These Panthers actually know what it's like to make a run in January

The Panthers are the safest pick here. Regardless of whether they win the NFC South, they're the only team in this group that actually knows how it feels to be in the playoffs in recent years. Carolina is still just two seasons removed from playing in the Super Bowl , and most of the core players from that squad remain on the roster. The Panthers also have the essential elements critical to surviving in January: strong run game, tough defense and a seasoned quarterback.The NFC is filled with a deep group of contenders. Carolina is as dangerous as any of them.