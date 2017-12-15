Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles or Panthers: Who's poised to make noise in January?

What a difference a year makes -- especially in the NFL.

Need evidence? Just take a look at the Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles and Panthers. In 2016, all of these teams finished dead last in their respective divisions. Now? They're each in first place (either alone or tied) with legit potential to forge a postseason run. So, this begs a simple question ...

Which last-place team from 2016 will go the farthest in this 2017 campaign: the Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles or Panthers?



Jeffri Chadiha

+ Follow On Twitter These Panthers actually know what it's like to make a run in January The



The NFC is filled with a deep group of contenders. Carolina is as dangerous as any of them. The Panthers are the safest pick here. Regardless of whether they win the NFC South, they're the only team in this group that actually knows how it feels to be in the playoffs in recent years. Carolina is still just two seasons removed from playing in the Super Bowl , and most of the core players from that squad remain on the roster. The Panthers also have the essential elements critical to surviving in January: strong run game, tough defense and a seasoned quarterback.The NFC is filled with a deep group of contenders. Carolina is as dangerous as any of them.



Charley Casserly

+ Follow On Twitter It's a toss-up, but the Chargers have the ingredients for success This is a total wild-card question. I think the NFC is completely up for grabs. And if we played out the coming postseason multiple times, we'd get a different winner each time.



When considering how dangerous these four teams are, here is how I rank them, from most likely to make a run to least likely: Eagles, Jaguars, today. Tomorrow, the order would probably be different.) I like the Bolts most because they have the best offense and quarterback of the four teams. They also have a potent pass rush. This is a total wild-card question. I think the NFC is completely up for grabs. And if we played out the coming postseason multiple times, we'd get a different winner each time.When considering how dangerous these four teams are, here is how I rank them, from most likely to make a run to least likely: Chargers Panthers . (That is my order. Tomorrow, the order would probably be different.) I like the Bolts most because they have the best offense and quarterback of the four teams. They also have a potent pass rush.