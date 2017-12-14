Fans raise $3,500 to send 40 kids to the Texans-Jaguars game

  By Ralph Warner
One big positive of the holiday season is that everyone gets into the giving spirit and many make conscious efforts to help others. One of the most recent examples comes from the Bold City Brigade, a Jacksonville Jaguars supporters group with the mission of "uniting and organizing Jaguars fans worldwide."

The group used Twitter to raise $3,500 and send kids to Sunday's Texans vs. Jaguars game at EverBank Field on Sunday.

What an awesome gesture, and a memory that each of those kids will hold onto forever. The Bold City Brigade isn't quite done yet though.

These Jaguars fans want to keep the theme of giving going well past the 2017 holiday season.

Salute to the Bold City Brigade and everyone who helped make Christmas come a little early for 40 kids.

