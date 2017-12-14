Fans raise $3,500 to send 40 kids to the Texans-Jaguars game

One big positive of the holiday season is that everyone gets into the giving spirit and many make conscious efforts to help others. One of the most recent examples comes from the Bold City Brigade, a Jacksonville Jaguars supporters group with the mission of "uniting and organizing Jaguars fans worldwide."

The group used Twitter to raise $3,500 and send kids to Sunday's Texans vs. Jaguars game at EverBank Field on Sunday.

Through your generosity we raised over $3,500.



YOU have paid for:

â¥ï¸ 40 kids to attend the game

â¥ï¸ 80 total tickets (w/ chaperones)

â¥ï¸ 1 $20 meal voucher per child

â¥ï¸ 1 Jaguars Santa hat per child pic.twitter.com/1tqHbhK8v4 â Bold City Brigade (@BoldCityBrigade) December 14, 2017

What an awesome gesture, and a memory that each of those kids will hold onto forever. The Bold City Brigade isn't quite done yet though.

This still applies. Gonna have a few dollars left over from this charity ticket drive and we'd like to put it into some tickets for a worthy member & their family or someone that you know. My DM's are open. Nominate someone. We'll send em to the game. https://t.co/Lbdy5czL0d â Bandwagon City Brigade (@BoldCityCap) December 14, 2017

These Jaguars fans want to keep the theme of giving going well past the 2017 holiday season.

We have over 30k followers on social media. If a cpl thousand ppl give $10 each next year, we will send a ton of kids to the game(s). â Bold City Brigade (@BoldCityBrigade) December 14, 2017

Salute to the Bold City Brigade and everyone who helped make Christmas come a little early for 40 kids.