DDFP: Can Antonio Brown win MVP?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith to discuss if Antonio Brown can be the first wide receiver to win NFL MVP since Carson Wentz went down with an injury (27:00). The fellas and Cynthia also talk about Shek's recent trip to Pittsburgh where he saw his Steelers defeat the Ravens (6:19), plus they debate if the AFC is now stronger than the NFC (17:30). Lastly, the group breaks down the Week 15 games and make their Red Challenge Flag picks (42:00).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play