Richard Sherman's 5 Most Underrated WRs

Print
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 14, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The four-time Pro Bowler thinks these WRs deserve more praise.

2. The Baltimore Ravens (and about 85% of the world's population) are excited for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

3. Mom knows best, even if you're a starting quarterback in the NFL...

4. Is a "Snow Bowl" Pt. II on the way?

5. Eagles' CB Sidney Jones played in his first practice on Wednesday. The rookie tore his Achilles at the University of Washington's Pro Day last March.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0