Richard Sherman's 5 Most Underrated WRs

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 14, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. The four-time Pro Bowler thinks these WRs deserve more praise.
"There are plenty of receivers who do a lot of little things â the things that donât show up in the box score â that can make life difficult for a DB on every snap."@RSherman_25 breaks down five of the most underrated receivers he's ever faced. https://t.co/dEu4pkUnCtâ The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 14, 2017
2. The Baltimore Ravens (and about 85% of the world's population) are excited for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
I find your lack of faith disturbing. @untouchablejay4 pic.twitter.com/WTuUr4oDhoâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2017
3. Mom knows best, even if you're a starting quarterback in the NFL...
Marcus Mariota apologizes for 'rude' press conference after getting 'an earful' from mother https://t.co/Je5CJdwdu8 pic.twitter.com/JyBFZlR6UAâ Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 14, 2017
4. Is a "Snow Bowl" Pt. II on the way?
Could the Buffalo Bills see a snow-peat on Sunday? https://t.co/ZQMZmVguwe #ROCâ Democrat & Chronicle (@DandC) December 13, 2017
5. Eagles' CB Sidney Jones played in his first practice on Wednesday. The rookie tore his Achilles at the University of Washington's Pro Day last March.
Eagles rookie Sidney Jones makes his practice debut after a ''long journey.'' https://t.co/Cxdgyrhqtmâ Philly.com Sports (@phillysport) December 14, 2017