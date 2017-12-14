Richard Sherman's 5 Most Underrated WRs

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 14, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The four-time Pro Bowler thinks these WRs deserve more praise.

"There are plenty of receivers who do a lot of little things â the things that donât show up in the box score â that can make life difficult for a DB on every snap."@RSherman_25 breaks down five of the most underrated receivers he's ever faced. https://t.co/dEu4pkUnCt â The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 14, 2017

2. The Baltimore Ravens (and about 85% of the world's population) are excited for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

3. Mom knows best, even if you're a starting quarterback in the NFL...

4. Is a "Snow Bowl" Pt. II on the way?

5. Eagles' CB Sidney Jones played in his first practice on Wednesday. The rookie tore his Achilles at the University of Washington's Pro Day last March.