Broncos HC Vance Joseph is not a “Snow Bowl” fan

The vast majority of activities -- save for playing winter sports -- are more difficult in the snow. Whether it's slugging your way to the subway station or playing football like the Bills and Colts did in Week 14, blizzards make life harder. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is being affected and he wasn't anywhere near the "Snow Bowl." Joseph said that the snow storm made it impossible to break down footage of the Colts-Bills game as he prepares for Denver's Thursday Night Football matchup against Indianapolis.

#Broncos Vance Joseph said does not buy into losing to improve draft status. "We can win and evaluate and look to the future". Also said snowglobe game of @Colts provided zero help in scouting @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/XvQC7OwzMN â Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 12, 2017

Head coaches are known for diligently going over game footage as they strategize for an upcoming opponent, but even the eagle eye of a coach is useless when looking at a whiteout.

On top of that, the conditions inside the covered Lucas Oil Stadium will not be anything like the 16 inches of snow that accumulated at New Era Field on Sunday. So, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is likely going to throw for more than 69 yards and running back Frank Gore won't be expected to carry the ball 36 times.

Despite the bad playing conditions, watching players adjust to the elements was fun to watch. Maybe teams that play in covered stadiums can bring in a giant snow machine to spice up the setting?

That's going to be a no from you, dog? Nevermind then.