The NFL Films Podcast: John Randle

Paul and Keith talk with Hall of Fame Defensive Lineman John Randle about his life and career. Topics include Randle's intense on field demeanor (24:04), his upbringing in Texas (27:35) and his unusual favorite snack (29:48). Producers Bob Angelo and Neil Zender join the show (02:05) to give a behind the scenes look at the making of John Randle: A Football Life. Finally, the guys talk with Bob about his illustrious 43-season career as a multi-faceted producer/camera operator as he finishes up his last season before retirement (41:27).

