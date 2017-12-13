Arians: 'No idea' if Adrian Peterson will play again in '17

Will we see Adrian Peterson again this season? That prospect remains in doubt.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday that he has "no idea" if the veteran running back will return after missing the past two games with a neck injury, per the team's official website.

Peterson won't require surgery, but needs more time to heal after tweaking his neck in a Week 12 victory over the Jaguars. In his absence, Kerwynn Williams has plowed for 170 yards off 36 carries and looked especially spry against the Rams two Sundays ago.

The 6-7 Cardinals rest at farthest reaches of the NFC playoff picture. Barring a handful of teams vanishing into a time-altering vortex, the end is near for Arizona.

Whether Peterson returns for another season, though, remains a mystery for the offseason.