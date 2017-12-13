Jimmy Garoppolo is already making 49ers history

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 13, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo is only two starts in, but he's done something that Joe Montana nor Steve Young were able to do.

The team previously announced Jimmy Garoppoloâs 627 yards passing is the most for any #49ers player in his first two starts with the club since the NFL merger. I just looked it up. Itâs the most for a QB in his first two starts in franchise history, beginning in 1946. â Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 12, 2017

2. Packers fans checked off a big item on their holiday wish list on Tuesday.

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

3. Does Sacksonville have a historically great defense?

The @Jaguars are on pace to do something that neither the 1985 Bears nor the 2000 Ravens could: lead the NFL in scoring defense, sacks, and takeaways in the same season



No team since 1970 has finished a season leading the league in all 3 categories, as the Jaguars currently do â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 12, 2017

4. Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky wants to keep his 3rd down streak on the low.