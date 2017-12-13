Roger Goodell's new contract will be his final extension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's new contract, which expires in 2024, will be his final extension with the league, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport at the Winter League Meeting on Wednesday.

Lockhart added that Goodell will spend time helping the league identify his potential successor at commissioner over the next seven years.

Goodell signed a five-year contract extension with the league last week, according to a memo sent to NFL owners from Compensation Committee. In the memo, the Compensation Committee stated the contract "has been signed by the Commissioner and by [Falcons owner] Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities."

Goodell, 58, succeeded Paul Tagliabue in September of 2006. He first joined the league as an intern back in 1982.

Goodell is attending the Winter League Meeting in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday with NFL team owners and executives.