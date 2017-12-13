ATN Podcast: Will Cowboys or Packers make playoffs?

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe -- recap the thrilling 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins, which resulted in a surprising upset for the Pats (4:00); A look at news from around the league, including Carson Wentz's season-ending injury -- a premonition Colleen had earlier in the season (16:00); A fan-favorite segment returns -- "What's More Likely" (28:00), which includes possible playoff scenarios, coach firings and of course, a mythical creature reference from Sessler.

