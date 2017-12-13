Pete Brown, Cincinnati Bengals co-founder, dies at 74

Peter D. Brown, a co-founder of the Cincinnati Bengals and the team's senior vice president of player personnel, died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 74.

Brown, along with his father, Paul, and brother Mike co-founded the team in the mid-1960s following a successful stint playing football at Dennison University. He led the Bengals' player personnel department for decades.

Brown also founded one of the nations leading strength training machine companies.

"Pete was the quiet one, but his talents spoke volumes," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement released by the team. "Pete was more prone to action than talk, and his contributions to the Bengals were significant. He was a fine scout and judge of prospects, a wonderful business partner, and an even better brother and family member. Everyone who knew Pete cared about him and respected him. I feel his loss deeply."